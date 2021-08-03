A groom, still wearing his Tuxedo, has been arrested by the police for shooting his friend who accompanied them from the wedding grounds.

According to sources, Devin Jose Jones suspected his new wife had an affair with his friend and on the wedding day the groom took matters into his own hands.

Mr Jones was heading home after the wedding with his bride and his friend.

Traffic began to get heavy, and while they were waiting, Mr Jones began to accuse his wife and friend of an affair.

Mr Jones got extremely upset and got out of the car and shot in the vehicle hitting his friend in the leg. Then he also let off a shot at a car passing by on the road, striking one person in the hand.

Mr Jone’s newly-wedded wife was able to flag down an ambulance to help the ones who were shot.

He is currently being charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated primal damage to property according to authorities.

According to Fox8live, few witnesses that were stuck in traffic took to social media to post exactly what happened.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

Cheri Faucheux, another witness, took to her social media and posted, “so supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”