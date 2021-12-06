An auto crash that occurred in the Bayelsa state of Nigeria on December 4, has claimed the lives of nine persons who were returning from a wedding ceremony.



The deceased, include the groom’s parents, siblings, and uncle.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at a tollgate along the stretch they were plying in the Igbogene axis of Yenagoa.



According to DailyTrust, the deceased persons were returning to their base after the wedding ceremony of their son, Keme Kelvin and his wife, Florence, when the unfortunate incident happened.

The bus which the deceased passengers boarded collided with an oncoming vehicle returning from Warri in Delta state.

The vehicles were reportedly trying to divert to the East-West road when the unfortunate incident happened, according to witnesses.



Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) told Daily Trust at the scene of the incident that they had evacuated four persons who sustained injuries to a hospital in Yenagoa, but one later died.