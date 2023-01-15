The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has blamed the widespread power outages (dumsor) experienced in most parts of the country on Saturday morning on “significant disturbance” in its power systems.

According to the outfit, the outage occurred after its 330KV Aboadze- Anwomaso power generating units tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance.

In a statement, GRIDCo explained the development caused all thermal plants, Bui generators and customer lines to trip.

GRIDCo said a raging bush fire under its high voltage lines near Tarkwa has been identified as the source of the power line trips.

“A fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on site to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, restoration of the grid commenced immediately and efforts are ongoing to restore power to all affected areas and customers,” the statement assured.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo has apologised for any inconvenience the outage may have caused customers.