The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says the power outage experienced by residents in Akwatia and some parts of the Eastern region resulted from a fire incident.

In a statement, GRDICo explained that at 20:00 hrs on Thursday, 30th May 2024, there was a fire outbreak at the Akwatia.

According to GRIDCo, the incident resulted in the cut of power supply to Akwatia Township, Oda, Kade, Asamankese and adjoining towns.

“Our engineers are working quickly to resolve the fault and restore the power supply as

quickly as possible. GRIDCo apologises for the inconveniences caused,” the statement added.

