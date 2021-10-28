Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has cautioned Real Tamale United [RTU] ahead of their clash this weekend.

The Wonder Club gets their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season underway with a trip to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to play the Ghana Premier League returnees.

The Accra-based side was at Prampram for 14 days as they step up preparations for the season ahead, with their head coach, Annor Walker expecting his side to do better.

Ahead of the game, Walker indicated that he is poised for the challenge and has what it takes to beat the Tamale-based outfit.

READ ALSO

“I’m the terror. I’m going to Tamale to face them and they should get ready for me,” he said on Sports Nite on Asempa FM.

RTU wrapped up their plans for the new season after competing in the maiden edition of the Division One League Super Cup.

Great Olympics will be hoping to improve the performance this season having finished 6th last campaign.