Ghana will host South Africa in the final round of qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup qualifications at the Cape Coast Stadium, FIFA has officially communicated.

The Black Stars will face the Bafana Bafana on Sunday 14 November 2021 in Cape Coast.

The West African country will engage Ethiopia in the penultimate group game at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 11 November 2021 before hosting South Africa.

The Black Stars sit 2nd on the Group G standings with nine points, one point behind the leaders, South Africa.

The group winner will advance to the play-off which will take place in March next year.

The draw for the play-off round comes off on 18 December 2021.

Ghana is seeking to return to the Mundial under Milovan Rajevac who has returned as head coach on a one-year renewable contract deal having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

The Black Stars have played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.