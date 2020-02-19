Accra Great Olympics have confirmed the appointment of former Medeama SC coach, Annor Walker, as the new head coach of the club.

The ‘Dade’ lads have been without a substantive coach following the resignation of George Kwuofi.

Assistant coach, Seth Hoffman took charge of the club on interim basis.

The former Hearts of Oak head trainer has been able to move the club from the relegation zone.

Ahead of their matchday 11 encounter with Berekum Chelsea on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Walker is expected to be on the bench for the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

…Annor Walker is our new Head Coach.👏🏿💥⚽️#OlyWalker pic.twitter.com/D3BpmNlQGV — ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) February 19, 2020

Great Olympics is currently occupying the 14th position with 11 points.

Annor Walker led Nania FC to win their MTN FA Cup against Asante Kotoko in 2011.