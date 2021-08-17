Great Olympics have said goodbye to their captain and talisman, Gladson Awako, as he nears a move to rivals Hearts of Oak this summer.

The U-20 World Cup winner has left Great Olympics to join Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal.

The Ghana international’s contract with the Dade Boys ended at the end of the Ghana football season and he failed to reach an agreement for an extension.

Great Olympics took to their official social media pages to post a cryptic farewell message saying “No words. Thank You.”

Awako has been included in the ‘Phobians’ 30 man squad for the CAF Champions League handing him jersey number 7, as they look set to begin their campaign early next month.

The 30-year-old joined the ‘Wonder Club’ prior to the commencement of the just-ended season, and faced lots of criticisms but proved all doubters wrong by playing incredibly well despite facing injuries at some point.

Gladson Awako since joining the ‘Dade’ outfit made 43 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists.

His stellar display saw him win six Man of The Match awards including two Player of The Month accolades.