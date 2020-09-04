The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reacted to a publication making rounds on social media that implicates the Customs Division of the Authority.

The GRA, in a press release, described the publication as false and denied allegations of its Customs Division smuggling fuel contained in two vessels bound for Cote D’Ivoire from Togo.

“The Authority views these allegations as mischievous and malicious since they have no merit,” read an excerpt of the press release.

The GRA, setting the records straight, noted that the first vessel named ‘MT RandI’ intercepted by the relevant agencies – GRA, Ghana Maritime Authority and the Ghana Navy – in Takoradi in May 2020, was duly escorted out of Ghana’s territorial waters after investigations revealed that the vessel was in a bad shape and could be hazardous to the environment.

Read the GRA's full press release for more: