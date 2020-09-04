The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing President Nana Akufo-Addo of being ‘hypocritical’ about the violent incidents during the voters’ registration exercise.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the President’s decision not to comment about the pockets of violence at some polling stations in NDC strongholds smacks of double-standards.

“His Excellency has made several attempts to commend the peaceful nature of the registration exercise without mentioning a single act of violence during the exercise, including that which was perpetrated by his own appointee, which led to the killing of two innocent Ghanaians,” Mr Nketia said at a press conference, Thursday.

Had also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to disenfranchise people in the Volta region.

Mr Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, explained that the President’s tour of the region presented an opportunity for him to “apologise for his unwarranted ethnic discrimination against the Voltarians.”

This chance, he said, was squandered by President Akufo-Addo by “claiming ignorance of all the bad things above and stated rather that he has no evil agenda against the Voltarians.”

The NDC, however, called on all Ghanaians to continue in the pursuit of justice for Silas Chameh who was stabbed at Banda Kabrono during the just-ended voters’ registration exercise.

“The NDC will like to appeal to all peace-loving Ghanaians to join the fight for justice for innocent Silas Wulo Chameh who was brutally murdered by the NPP hoodlums,” General Mosquito said.

Political clashes at Banda Ahenkroh on July 13, 2020, between the NDC and NPP over the exercise could not be controlled, escalating into gunshots, burning of cars, and roadblocks.