The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has impounded three vehicles with goods without proper invoices.

The cars were seized when Debet Enforcement and Compliance Unit mounted check point at Pokuase to randomly check if vehicles carrying various forms of goods have the right receipt from shop owners.

Principal Revenue Officer, Magnus Boateng Agyamfra, told Adom News that his outfit realised that their revenue target kept diminishing.

They, thus, did an audit and noticed that some shop owners failed to issue invoices or receipts to customers.

He added that though customers have paid tax, shop owners, because they did not issue the invoice, will not pay that tax to the government.

This compelled them to do such checks.

During the exercise, vehicles with good invoices were allowed to go but some three did not have the right documents and were impounded.

Mr Agyamfra said they will follow up to those shops and owners will be sanctioned according to the law.