Seven matches were played on Wednesday in the matchday 24 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League at the various stadia.

Legon Cities, who have been struggling to avoid relegation, snatched a late win against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

WAFA, who lost to Great Olympics last week, travelled to Tarkwa to beat Medeama SC at the Akoon Park with Hearts of Oak also beating Bechem United.

Below is the full wrap up:

Samuel Boadu’s Hearts of Oak secured an all-important 1-0 win over Bechem United courtesy a Salifu Ibrahim goal at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park. The win means Hearts of Oak is the first team to win at Bechem this season.

The win sends the Phobians just a point behind arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko that sit top of the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu returned to winning ways with an emphatic win over relegation-threatened King Faisal.

Asafo, Emmanuel Ocran, and Sadat Mohammed scored the goals for the home side.

Reindolf Osei Antwi’s 29th-minute goal for Karela was cancelled out by Elmina Sharks’ Benjamin Boateng as both teams share the spoils at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

Berekum Chelsea stunned The Miners, beating Ashantigold 3-1 at the Golden City Park.

A resilient WAFA went all the way to Medeama to beat them 2-1 at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. Prince Opoku Agyeman scored the first goal of the contest within two minutes but goals from Enoch Asubonteng and Godwin Agbevor turned the tides of the game in favour of the Academy lads who clinched all three points.

Eleven Wonders once again grabbed a crucial point and this time it was against the struggling side, Inter Allies following a 1-1 draw.

Two matches will be played today with Asante Kotoko hosting Ebusua Dwarfs at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium while Accra Great Olympics will host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Full results: