Five players have been shortlisted as nominees for the NASCO Ghana Premier League (GPL) Player of the Season for the 2020/21 league season.
Top scorer Diawisie Taylor, WAFA’s Augustine Boakye, Gladson Awako and Hearts of Oak duo Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu have been shortlisted for the top award.
The GFA will announce a three-man shortlist before the winner is announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.
A brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6:00 pm.
The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GHc5,000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalised trophy.
Below are the statistics of the five nominees:
Augustine Boakye (20) – WAFA SC
29 Matches played
09 Goals
13 Assists
07 MVPs
Salifu Ibrahim (21) – Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak
33 Matches played
03 Goals
08 Assists
08 MVPs
Gladson Awako (30) – Great Olympics
31 Matches played
07 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Diawisie Taylor (21) – Karela United FC
31 Matches played
18 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak
29 Matches played
09 Goals
02 Assists
02 MVPs