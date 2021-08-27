Five players have been shortlisted as nominees for the NASCO Ghana Premier League (GPL) Player of the Season for the 2020/21 league season.

Top scorer Diawisie Taylor, WAFA’s Augustine Boakye, Gladson Awako and Hearts of Oak duo Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu have been shortlisted for the top award.

The GFA will announce a three-man shortlist before the winner is announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.

A brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6:00 pm.

The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GHc5,000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalised trophy.

Below are the statistics of the five nominees:

Augustine Boakye (20) – WAFA SC

29 Matches played

09 Goals

13 Assists

07 MVPs

Salifu Ibrahim (21) – Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak

33 Matches played

03 Goals

08 Assists

08 MVPs

Gladson Awako (30) – Great Olympics

31 Matches played

07 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Diawisie Taylor (21) – Karela United FC

31 Matches played

18 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak

29 Matches played

09 Goals

02 Assists

02 MVPs