Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has revealed that GH¢ 1,700 has been their highest gate proceed this season.

The veteran football administrator made this known after their 2-1 loss to Techiman Eleven Wonders in Week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

According to Alhaji Grusah, the said amount was realised after his side’s 1:1 draw with WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium in Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

Alhaji Grusah has been imploring the supporters of the club to troop to the stadium to support the club.

Some observers say the team’s financial struggles are due to the fact that its support base is not huge, hence the low gate proceeds.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Alhaji Grusah was hoping to get financial backing from Sammy Kuffour and Kennedy Agyapong but a deal was not agreed.

King Faisal host Legon Cities in Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League.