Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded a lone goal victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders, a goal which will be etched into the annals of Ghana football as the fastest of the 2019/20 season.

The Kumasi lads started the game the brighter side with Okrah, Yacouba, Gyamfi and Ameyaw asking all the questions early on while Wonders defended gallantly.

It came as no surprise when a perfectly weighted cornerkick by Patrick Yeboah found the unmarked Justice Blay to head past keeper John Moosie in the 4th minute for the first goal of the match, and the season.

The goal urged Kotoko on as they piled more pressure only for Okrah and Yacouba to miss begging chances. Wonders found the going tough leading to a yellow card to Seth Osei in the 14th minute.

Osei on his part was the brightest spot for the visitors drawing rings around Kotoko’s midfielders but to very little effect following the lacklustre performance from his team mates in attack.

Kotoko continued to control the game till the end of the first half but could not score another as Moosie pulled save after save.

The second half started like the first with Kotoko making forays into the half of Wonders.

On one occasion in the 53rd minute, Kelvin Andoh weaved through the Wonders midfield and laid one into the path of Yacouba but the Burkinabe who is yet to replicate the form that made him the toast of Kotoko fans, failed to score.

Wonders came into the picture from there with some scintillating midfield play as Andrews Kumah and Emmanuel Boahene gave the Kotoko lads a taste of what they are capable of with some sweet inter-positional play with Seth Osei but the final ball always lacked the quality to test the Kotoko defence and Felix Annan who was on a holiday.

Nettey, Mudasiru and Agyeman Badu took turns to attract yellow cards in the 55th, 79th and 83rd minutes to prevent Wonders who were giving a good account of themselves from creating something meaningful.

Kotoko intermittently had opportunities but could not add to their tally as Yacouba and Okrah kept missing chances to end the game in a solitary goal victory for the home team.

