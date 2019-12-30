Eric Bailly, Manchester United star, has recounted his grass-to-grace story, giving an emotional glimpse into his steady rise from being a street child selling cigarette to survive in Abidjan to a superstar in Manchester.

The 25-year-old star, who was born in Côte d’Ivoire from poor parents in Bingerville, humbly recounted how his less-privileged background almost shattered his football career.

The Ivorian moved from Africa to Spain after he was spotted by Espanyol’s Emilio Montagut following an impressive performance during a youth tournament in Burkina Faso organized by Spanish company Promoesport.

🗣 "In about five years I had gone from selling cigarettes in the streets of Abidjan to playing for the biggest club in the world."https://t.co/1d1R3manys — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 27, 2019

He sealed a Liga switch to Villareal after a year with the Catalan side, making 35 appearances.

The 25-year-old defender moved to Premier League top-side Manchester United in 2016 and has then risen to a popular figure among fans both in his home country and abroad.

Speaking with The Flight in a bare-it-all-interview, the Ivorian international recounted how his life changed within the span of five years.

“In about five years I had gone from selling cigarettes in the streets of Abidjan to playing for the biggest club in the world,” Bailly said.

"You all know about my “fake” life.



Now let me tell you about my real one."@ericbailly24 on his injury, the Ivory Coast and the flight that changed his life.https://t.co/MkzQ8lpFUW — Players' Tribune Global (@TPT_Global) December 26, 2019

“When I was nine I was going to school and playing football in the streets like most boys. I was also helping my mother, Appoline, with various things around the house.

“I was always like this. What little strength I had, I tried to put at the service of others. The two of us were living with my older brother, Thierry, in a small village called Bingerville,” the 25-year-old further posited.