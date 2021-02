The 107th Ghana Premier League meeting between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak produced no winner on Sunday after the two teams missed penalty awarded them.

Kotoko failed to convert their spot-kick in the first half while Hearts of Oak missed theirs in the second department as the match ends in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams also hit the bar in a game played in the absence of fans, for the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.