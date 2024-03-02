The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is appealing to President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill passed by Ghana’s Parliament.

Popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, the legislation which punishes those who take part in LGBTQ sexual acts, as well as those who promote the rights of gay, lesbian or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities with time in prison was approved on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday March 1, 2024 and signed by Apostle Immanuel N. O Tetteh, General Secretary, GPCC also lauded the private sponsors and supporters, noting: “They have supported the passage of this Bill through the arduous journey spanning almost three (3) years.”

Find a copy of the statement below: