The National Advocacy Association under the auspices of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has waded into the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to safeguard the economy.

According to the group, although the government takes it as a big blow in soliciting financial support from the international financial assistance platform, it wished this did not happen at a time Nana Addo’s government was in power.

The group has, therefore, commended President Akufo-Addo for the bold step he has taken to solicit this bailout from the IMF to bring the economy back to life.

The National Secretary of the NPP National Advocacy Association of Ghana, Dr Michael Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, in an interview on Adom News explained that, the circumstances that informed President Mahama’s administration to go to the IMF is different from what Ghanaians are going through under NPP.

He noted that NPP administration without the support of IMF has been able to implement important flagship programmes which come with huge financial burden.

The group is hoping that negotiations between the Finance Ministry and the IMF will be the best that will give government the best opportunity to continue to provide the best for the citizenry.

Dr Kyeremateng is hopeful government after seeking a bailout will be prudent with the financial management to revive the economy.