A member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, has mocked government’s decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

Tarzan, as he is popularly called, took to Facebook and wrote in Twi , “Mo Ano Fuu Kwa!” loosely translated as “empty braggarts.”

Dr Wereko-Brobby also added to the post: “#CountryBROKE”, suggesting the country is broke.

