The government has released an amount of GH₵60 million as part payment for arrears owed members of the School Feeding Caterers Association.

Acting Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Dapaah disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Madam Dapaah explained the amount is to settle 2021 arrears, stating efforts are underway for funds to be released to 2022.

She, however, stated that due to the huge number of caterers, the payment will be based on an agreed strategy with the members.

“We have about 11,000 caterers which is a huge number and we are to pay 66 days arrears but there was a meeting with them to either pay one region after the other or pay 12 days so each person benefits from the available funds and they settled for the 12 days.

“So validation has begun and in a few days, the monies will soon hit their account so they should exercise restrain,” she explained.

In view of this, Madam Dapaah who is also the Sanitation Minister has appealed to the caterers to resume work as they will be duly paid.

The Caterers since the commencement of the second term of the 2021/2022 academic year have withdrawn their services due to the government’s failure to pay them.

According to them, they have for two terms now not received their monies, a development which is collapsing their businesses.

The aggrieved caterers are also demanding an increase in their allocation from 93 pesewas per child to GH¢3.00.

This they explain is due to the high cost of food items and the current economic situation in the country is making it impossible for them to feed the pupils.

Play the audio below: