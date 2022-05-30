The government has released an amount of GH¢50 million to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Nsawam-Adoayiri Member of Parliament (MP), Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has announced.

The MP, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, has explained the disbursement forms part of the government’s budgetary allocation for the scheme for the year.

“Not just the GH¢25 million goods and services. There was also a release of GH¢50 million to the NHIS and that has been confirmed by the Controller and NHIA has also accordingly confirmed the amount,” he disclosed in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

The Minority in Parliament had earlier this month said the scheme faces imminent collapse due to the delay on the part of government in releasing funds.

Speaking at a press conference, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee and MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akando, accused the government of misapplying funds under the scheme.

The Minority claims some service providers are threatening to withdraw services if government does not pay monies owed them.

They, therefore, asked the government to, with immediate effect, release funds to avoid the collapse.