The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced the release of GH¢20 million for the payment of capitation grants for public basic schools nationwide.

Dr Adutwum who doubles as the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament (MP), disclosed this on the floor of Parliament on Monday.

The Minister assured efforts are underway to clear all outstanding arrears.

“Mr. Speaker, capitation grant arrears of GH¢15 million were disbursed to schools in May 2023 and the remaining arrears of last year amounting to GH¢20 million have been released by the Ministry of Finance and are currently being processed for disbursement. In addition, GH¢4.2 million of this year’s capitation is also being processed for disbursement,” he stated.

The scheme was rolled out to replace all fees paid by parents in public basic schools to improve and expand access to education.

However, school heads in the past years have complained of delayed payment.

The National President of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (CHOBS) revealed that heads of basic schools now depend on loans and personal savings to operate due to delay in payment of capitation grants.

In an interview on Adom News, Addo Nicholas Nii Kpakpoe said the current situation has made it extremely difficult for heads of schools to undertake certain school activities.

