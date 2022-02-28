A Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has dismissed reports that the government may struggle to honour some financial obligations including salaries of employees in the next three months if critical steps are not taken.

According to him, despite the economic struggles, most of which are occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic, the government has been diligent in its financial obligations and will continue to do so.

“It is not true. Even when COVID-19 hit us hard, and we were struggling as a country, we still managed to pay all public workers on time.

“In January this year, workers were paid on time, We are hopeful that of February will be paid on time,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

The comments by Dr Kumah who doubles as Ejisu MP’s follow a disclosure by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Thursday.

Against this backdrop, Mr Bagbin urged the MPs to exhibit leadership towards forestalling any difficulty including remuneration.

“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to even pay salaries.

“So we have to take leadership. We have to do a lot of things,” the Speaker said.

