Two Security Ministers, the Interior and the Defence, have jointly responded to the accusations by the Minority Members in the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior.

Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery have denied the allegations that the government is training mercenaries at the Jubilee House to disrupt the 2024 general election.

The Ministers stressed that government is committed to the safety of Ghanaians.

This comes after the Minority in Parliament accused the government of infiltrating the security services with party people and denying deserving officers their promotion.

But in a press briefing in Parliament, Mr Nitiwul fought off the claims, stating the military and the security agencies recruit qualified Ghanaians.

ALSO READ:

Anti galamsey taskforce not killers but don’t dare them – Nitiwul

On the part of the Interior Minister, Mr Dery said the security was on high alert and none was above the laws of Ghana, stressing, the Police are being repositioned to discharge its duties.