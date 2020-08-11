Government has disclosed plans to introduce what it calls ‘professional teachers allowance’.

The new allowance meant to be paid on annual basis will benefit both professional and non-professional teachers.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, said the new teachers’ allowance was to “enable teachers invest in improving and upgrading their skills and keeping abreast with modern trends.

The move, he said, was expected to assist in improving learning outcomes.

Professional teachers, with the introduction of the new allowance, are to receive GHS 1,200 annually whereas non-professional teachers are to receive GHS 600.