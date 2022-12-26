Individual bondholders have now been included in the Domestic Debt Exchange as the Government of Ghana has announced the further extension of the expiration date to January 16, 2023.

The government also announced amendments to the terms of the domestic exchange programme.

Individual investors were initially not part of the domestic debt restructuring, but it appears the exemption of pension funds from the programme has triggered that.

A statement from the Finance Ministry indicated an expansion of investors in the debt exchange programme to now include individual investors.

“Expanding the type of investors that can participate in the Exchange to now include Individual Investors”, it pointed out.

“In addition to the foregoing extensions, the government announces the following modifications to the Invitation to Exchange, which are set forth in further detail on the Term Sheet attached as Annex A to this press release”.

Offering accrued and unpaid interest on Eligible Bonds, and a cash tender fee payment to holders of Eligible Bonds maturing in 2023;

Increasing the New Bonds offered by adding eight new instruments to the composition of the New Bonds, for a total of 12 New Bonds, one maturing each year starting January 2027 and ending January 2038;

Modifying the Exchange Consideration Ratios for each New Bond. The Exchange Consideration Ratio applicable to Eligible Bonds maturing in 2023 will be different than for other Eligible Bonds;

Setting a non-binding target minimum level of overall participation of 80% of aggregate principal amount outstanding of Eligible Bonds; and

“These modifications will be set forth fully in an Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum which is expected to be published during the week of 26th December 2022. Conforming changes (including adding and modifying defined terms) in respect of the above amendments and modifications to cure ambiguity, omission, defect, error or inconsistency may be included in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum”, the statement added.