It was profound joy and a memorable moment at the labour ward of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) as mothers welcomed their bouncy babies in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Five healthy babies were born on this special occasion.

The mothers couldn’t hide their joy as they received hampers from AYO Intermediaries Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana.

Meanwhile, medical bills arrears of 10 nursing mothers at KATH amounting to 20,000 cedis were also paid by AYO on Christmas Day.