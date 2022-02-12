Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to the final funeral rites of former Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda.

Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare, Interior Minister and Nandom Member of Parliament (MP) Ambrose Dery, and former Senior Minister; Yaw Osafo-Maafo were in attendance.

Transport Minister; Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Communications Minister; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful among others were present to mourn with the family.

The ceremony took place at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

Ahead of the burial, the mortal remains were on Thursday, February 10, 2022, laid in state for filing past and reading of tributes at the forecourt of the State House.

Thursday’s ceremony saw President Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in attendance to pay their last respects.

Mr Adda passed on on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment.

The deceased was also a former MP for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The late Adda first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning the Navrongo Central parliamentary seat in a by-election after the death of then sitting MP, John Achuliwor and subsequently retained his seat in the 2004 general election and served in various capacities under the Kufuor administration.

He retained the seat in 2008 when the NPP lost the general election and lost it in 2012 to the National Democratic Congress candidate Mark Woyongo.

He, however, won it back in the 2016 election but lost it in the NPP’s parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.