Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned Ghana’s first-ever 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre at the Ga-East Municipal Hospital.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the project which initiated by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.

The project, completed over a period of about 12 weeks, drew financial support from various private and public sector organisations and also through a ‘GHC10 challenge’.

The #10GhanaChallenge offered many Ghanaians an opportunity to be part of this historic project by contributing as little as ¢10.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund will hand over the centre to the Ministry of Health who will determine when the facility will open its doors to its first patients.

The project, located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, will be the country’s National Coronavirus Treatment Centre.

The facility is expected to further strengthen and enhance government’s ability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and any other infectious diseases.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund intends to raise more money to build similar infectious disease centres in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

