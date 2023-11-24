Listen up, friends! This weekend, get set for an action-packed experience as the English Premier League (EPL) returns to GOtv Supa+. It’s more than just football, it’s a competition filled with intense rivalries, nail-biting finishes, and unforgettable moments.

Imagine yourself lounging on your couch, snacks in hand, as you prepare to be transported into a world where the grass is greener, the goals are more impressive, and victory is just a kick away. It’s not just any weekend – it’s a showcase of footballing giants, a display of skill and passion, and it’s all happening live on your screen!

So, let’s dive into the heart of the action and find out why this weekend will be a milestone in the beautiful game, exclusively on GOtv Supa+.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 25 November, is not just any day. It’s the day when Manchester City and Liverpool go head-to-head in an encounter that’s more than just a game – it’s a football showdown. Picture this: the electric atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, the cheers, the tension, and excellent football. It’s the kind of match that gives you bragging rights for weeks!

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Sunday 26 November comes complete with Tottenham locking horns with Aston Villa. It’s tense, heart-pounding, and an experience to remember. Both teams are in top form, and ready to battle for glory.

GOtv Supa+ brings the heat with November Open Window

All through November, we’re treating our GOtv Supa subscribers to a taste of the best with the GOtv Supa+ Open Window. Imagine over 70 channels of sports, movies, series, and more – it’s like your TV got a superpower upgrade.

Why Upgrade to GOtv Supa+? Here’s why!

Premier League action that will keep you on the edge of your seat

The latest Hollywood blockbusters and binge-worthy series

Hyper-local content that speaks to your soul

A digital revolution in entertainment, right in your living room

The heart of Premier League beats on GOtv Supa+

Remember, the Premier League’s pulse is strongest on GOtv. It’s not just football … it’s an experience, a journey, a roller coaster of emotions. And it’s all happening this weekend!

Don’t just watch from the side-lines. Jump right into the action. Head over to www.gotvafrica.com, subscribe or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ today, and manage your subscription with ease on the MyGOtv App.

Stay thrilled. Stay connected. Always with GOtv Supa+

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 25 November

14:30: Manchester City v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Newcastle United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Brentford v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 26 November

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Everton v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 27 November

22:00: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League