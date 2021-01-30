Nigerian gospel sensation, Queen Eucharia, has finally released her new single titled ‘Mighty God’.

The soulful singer expressed her deep love for the almighty God through a powerful worship melody in her three-minutes song.

In an interview, Queen Eucharia disclosed that she hails from Anambra State of Nigeria but moved to Ghana in her early 20’s to school.

To her, song ministration is her only medium of preaching the word of God to the world.

Queen Eucharia is set to be one of the most prominent gospel musicians from the continent.

ALSO READ:

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Ghana’s popular music producer Mix Masta Garzy and the visuals of the song directed by Yaw Skyface.