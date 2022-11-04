The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced vacancies for newly qualified doctors in all 16 regions in the country.

These persons, according to the Service, were recently granted financial clearance and opted to work for the Ghana Health Service through the Ministry of Health posting portal.

In a public notice, GHS directed such persons to visit any region of their choice and submit their documents, thus, MDC Registration and Medical School Certificate.

The notice added they have up to Friday, November 18, 2022, to submit these documents to facilitate their placements.

Below is the full statement: