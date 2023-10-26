Gold Fields Ghana Limited, the financiers of the Tarkwa and Aboso stadium have confirmed that the project will be ready in March 2024.

In a media engagement organized by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation on Wednesday, the Project Manager, Roger Adama indicated the venue will be ready by the first quarter of 2024.

“There are several things to be done before the facility can be handed over to the Municipal Assembly and the National Sports Authority. The works outstanding are; Playing pitch, External works i.e. car parks, walkways, connection to public utility services, horticultural landscaping, Removal/refixing of clear sheets, Installation of floodlights and other key things,” he indicated.

The Foundation has so far invested over US$13 million dollars in the stadium, out of a budgeted US$16M.

The development means Medeama Sporting Club wouldn’t be able to use the stadium for their CAF Champions League group games scheduled to start in November 2023.

The Ghana Premier League champions are expected to play their group games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.