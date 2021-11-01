A self-styled Ghanaian prophet, Joseph Anokye, is of the opinion that the minority LGBTQ+ community should not be given the opportunity to dictate for the masses.

To him, it is an indictment of character and intelligence for a man to decide to be addressed as a woman.

“It is an insult to me to see someone who is a man, who I grew up with and now wants me to address him as a woman,” he stated.

Prophet Anokye said Christians are not supporting the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill as they should because everyone is afraid to pioneer the conversation.

“If you are a church, be bold and stand by him. Don’t look at somebody before you make a decision because you don’t accept Jesus just because someone else accepted Him,” he cautioned.

He admonished Christians to add their voices in support of the Anti- LGBTQ+ bill or forever hold their peace.

“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your Royal position for such a time like this,” he referenced.

He went on to explain that Ministers, MPs, are placed in parliament by God for a purpose and it is high time they defended and protected what the society stands for and the moral laws of the land.

He said the legislators would be judged if they followed the money and selfish interest.

“You will be judged, God will judge you, you will be judged strictly, you will spend eternity in hell, your body will be eaten by the worms of hell,” he proclaimed.

He added that it’s absurd for a man or woman to marry a dog and urged Christian leaders in society to wake up and defend the Anti- LGBTQ+ bill.