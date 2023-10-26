The leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling on the government to expedite its efforts to provide alternative means of restoring teaching and learning in communities severely impacted by the Akosombo dam spillage.

During a recent visit to Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency to assess the extent of destruction to education, lives, and property, GNAT President, Rev Isaac Owusu, expressed shock at the slow pace of efforts to help teachers and students rebuild their lives.

The spillage from the Akosombo Dam has had a devastating impact on the affected regions. More than 300 teachers from the Volta and Oti regions have been displaced, leading to the closure of over 70 schools.

Thousands of students have been affected, with many forced to continue their education in makeshift conditions. This dire situation paints a clear picture of the current state of Mepe and other affected communities.

GNAT officials visited the affected areas to assess the damage first-hand and determine the level of support they could provide to their members.

As part of their response, GNAT and the Teachers Fund made a cash donation of 150,000 Cedis to help alleviate some of the prevailing challenges.

Rev. Isaac Owusu, President of GNAT, expressed deep concern about the spillage’s impact on educational activities in all affected communities.

He stated, “Looking at what I have come to see together with my colleagues here is a very sad situation that we find ourselves in. Right here, the headteacher has lost everything, and in his office, 18 people are sleeping there. Now, children who used to be in a nice structure look at where they are now, under trees. So I think, whatever we can do to bring relief to the victims, we shouldn’t hesitate at all.”

GNAT’s leadership also called for a clear roadmap from the government to restore education to normalcy, urging the presidency to respond swiftly to these efforts.

The delegation toured some of the classrooms that have been converted into camp sites for affected persons. A single classroom can now house at least three households, comprising more than 15 people. Despite the challenging circumstances, teachers were encouraged to continue looking out for the best interests of their students.

Tanko Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, emphasized the importance of adhering to UNICEF’s principles of education in emergencies. He stated, “Teachers have to be organized as quickly as possible and also resourced and given all the assistance they need to keep hopes alive. The ministry must put an intervention in place to get it done.”

David Kwabla Kattah, Regional Chairman of GNAT, assured that the funds donated would be put to good use as a short-term measure, and he encouraged members to strive for the best.

Currently, voluntary teaching and learning activities are ongoing in the affected areas. The Minister of Education has announced that these activities will be facilitated as a short-term measure to keep students actively engaged in the classrooms.

As the affected communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Akosombo dam spillage, GNAT’s plea for swift government action and their proactive efforts to support teachers and students is vital in ensuring that education is restored to these communities as soon as possible.

MORE: