The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed gratitude to all teachers for their support and cooperation throughout the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT, said the negotiations are still ongoing, and there has been no deadlock.

Mr. Musah appealed to the government to expedite the process, emphasizing that teachers are not interested in strikes and want a swift resolution to the negotiations.

He expressed optimism that the negotiations can be concluded before the June 26 deadline set by the Labour Commission.

GNAT has received the scheme of service from the government and has shared it with its members, who are working on their input.

Mr. Musah assured that their input will be submitted to the government, and they expect a positive response.

Mr. Musah’s message to teachers is one of encouragement, urging them to stay positive as the negotiations progress.

He believes that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the negotiations can be concluded successfully before the deadline.

The GNAT General Secretary’s statement highlights the need for a speedy resolution to the negotiations, emphasizing that the current pace is too slow.

He urged the government to take immediate action to address the critical issues, ensuring a peaceful and successful conclusion to the negotiations.

