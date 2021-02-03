Taskforce for Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) has shut down a mining firm in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region over their duties the Association claimed are illegal.

Though the mining firm has rubbished the claim that it was engaged in illegal mining, the Association has ordered they halt operations until further notice.

Public Relations Officer of GNASSM, Abdul Razak Alhassan, said a resident manager of Crisphil Goldfield Limited petitioned them over illegal activities ongoing in the mining site by their co-partners.

Mr Alhassan added that upon further investigations, it was noted to be true, and they tried to sack the company by every legal means necessary but yielded no results.

He stated that after court injunctions, the Mineral Commission stepped in but that did not solve the problem.

Mr Alhassan added that after many failed attempts to shut down the facility totally, they have resorted to temporary close down.

Meanwhile, the petitioner, Philip Nana Koah, blamed leaders for undermining President Nana Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining activities in Ghana.

Commander of the GNASSM Taskforce, Patrick Don-Chebe, appealed to all small-scale miners to avoid illegal activities as they go contrary to the norms of the Association and laws of Ghana.