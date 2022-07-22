Glefe: Traditional council partners US-based philanthropist to hold skills workshop

A one-day practical skills development workshop has been held for the youth and residents of the Glefe Traditional Area.

The workshop, organised by the Sempe Traditional Council, Sempe Glefe in collaboration with US-based philanthropist and cybersecurity expert, Mr Lenin Aboagye on July 21, 2022, was themed: “Glefe Skills and innovation workshop, our youth, our future”.

Participants were trained in how to produce shower gel, liquid soap, parazone, brown sugar, shoe polish, fruit ice cream and ointment. Others received training in the installation of CCTV, bio fill digester toilet, wallpaper installation, 3D and 5D epoxy and many more.

The workshop attended by hundreds was held at no cost to the participants.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr Aboagye disclosed that he was inspired to organize the event with the help of the traditional council to empower people to start their own businesses.

“A couple of months ago, one of the first things have been working on with the chiefs of Glefe was to put up a washroom and event facility and since it was completed and commissioned, what has been working on the development of the people,” he said.

“That is what we have had with this skills and training programme (which is) completely free all expenses have been handled by myself. The idea is to give back to my society.

“The skills that were offered is one that one can learn today and stand on their feet tomorrow The goal is to create entrepreneurship out of this and empower people to produce things that Ghana would have normally imported.”

Gratitude

In a separate address, the Queen-mother of Glefe, Deaconness Naa Mostu Manye said the workshop was part of the strategies the traditional council was using to check unemployment in the area.

She said, “We want to help the people in the community so that they can get something to do in future to take care of their children and families.

“We don’t want people to tum rascals and have no work to do. We thank Lenin Aboagye for coming to our aid and helping us fulfil this project”.

She said the next step in the process to make Glefe an entrepreneurial hub was for the government to facilitate the processing of soft loans for the residents to enable them set up businesses.

It will be recalled that in April this year, Mr Aboagye constructed public washrooms and toilets at Dansoman-Glefe as part of efforts to reduce incidents of open defecation in the community.