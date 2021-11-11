The Presidency has responded to allegations that it took a delegation of 337 people to Glasgow for the recent Climate Change summit.

Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, has explained that the Presidency had a delegation of 24 persons officially including President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Jubilee House, Mr Arhin was swift to add that some other state entities and private institutions registered and sponsored people to the Climate Change conference.

According to him, though some persons registered, they did not travel to Glasgow.

With the current situation of tidal waves overtaking homes in Keta in the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region, the Director of Communications also said that the government is finding funds to complete Phase 2 of the Keta sea defense, and action will be taken soon.

The media briefing also touched on speculation by former President John Mahama that new taxes will be introduced in the 2022 budget to be read by the Finance Minister on 15th November.

Mr Arhin urged the former President to take a chilled pill and wait patiently for the budget.

He noted government acknowledges the economic hardship being faced by Ghanaians and will not add more hardships to that.

He said the government will not sit down and throw its hands in despair.

Mr Arhin, however, stated that economic hardship is a phenomenon across the world citing high cost of gas in the US and soaring freight fees in China among others.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is leading Ghana’s delegation to Praise, France to attend the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.

He is expected to deliver a speech on UNECSO’s impact on Ghana so far, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the years ahead.

President Akufo-Addo will take a seven-day leave after that from 13th to 20th November 2021.