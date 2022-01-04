The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged the Police to do more to find the killers of the slain private investigator, Ahmed Suale.

Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of a GJA/UNESCO migration training programme, GJA President, Roland Affail Monney said the killing is one of the reasons Ghana continues to drop in press freedom rankings.

“We are overly worried that three years along the line, nothing has been done to expose, let alone deal surgically with the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“We were promised by the President last year that the perpetrators will be found. Early on, there had been such promises that the Police were closing in on the criminals, but nobody has been arrested as we speak.

“This is one causal factor which tends to cause us to slip with decline on the league table of free media systems in Africa and the world. We expect our law and order community to scale up the efforts to expose the killers of Ahmed Suale and make them stand trial and if they are found guilty, they should taste the bitter end of the law,” Mr Monney appealed.

Ahmed Suale, who was with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations, was shot dead three years ago near his family home in Madina.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck by unidentified men while he was driving home.

The murder came shortly after the release of the ‘Number-12′ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI.

Before the murder, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, had incited people to attack the journalist.

The murder has since remained unresolved though the government promised to remain resolute in seeking justice for Mr Suale.

The family of the late private investigator has bemoaned the delay, stating that, no arrests have been made, “no one has been charged or prosecuted for the crime after over two years.”

They want authorities to speed up investigations, adding that the family will not relent on its efforts to seek justice for the deceased.

“We are not going to be happy with whatever they [Police] tell us until they tell us that the people who committed the crime have been found.”

“I don’t think it is a matter that we can put behind us. We will continue to ask for the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale’s murder,” they told JoyNews in an earlier interview last year.