The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it has filed a police complaint of cyber abuse, bullying and threats against journalists.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Association’s President, Roland Affail Monney, urged media practitioners not to take such threats lightly.

This comes after some media personnel, who played key roles in the coverage of the 2020 polls, received online attacks and threats by supporters of losing parties.

In some cases, unprintable words were used against the journalists under the assumption that they published falsified results which benefitted their opponents.

But Mr Affail Monney insists that GJA is aware of the ongoing predicament and has reported it to the police.

“Currently, we have directed such threats to the appropriate quarters and we hope these quarters do not treat such matters lightly.

“We are in touch with security agencies and they are investigating the issues,” he told JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbaba.