Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group and incumbent National Organising Secretary contested the position of President and beat the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu and journalist and communication consultant, Gayheart Mensah.

He polled 233 votes to beat Gayheart Mensah and Dave Agbenu who polloed 181 and 142 votes respectively.

There were a total of 556 valid votes cast with three rejected votes.

For the General Secretary position, Kofi Yeboah retained the position by beating new entrant, Akwasi Agyemang, news editor of Adom FM with 348 votes against 208 votes.

New entrant Dominic Hlordzi of GTV beat Mary Mensah, long time crime reporter and current Foreign and Supplements Editor of the Daily Graphic in the Organising Secretary race by obtaining 300 votes as against that of Mary Mensah’s 255 votes.

Mary Mensah wanted to switch offices as Public Affairs Officer of the GJA which she had held for two terms.

The position of Public Affairs Officer had two new entrants Rebecca Ekpe from the GBC stock and Caesar Abagali of the Ghana News Agency in the Wa office.

Rebecca Ekpe beat Caesar Abagali in the Public Affairs position.