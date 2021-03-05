An 11- year-old Ellen Obeng has met her untimely death after she stepped on a live electricity wire at Kunka, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The mother of the deceased, Grace Ankapong, told Adom News the incident occurred when the little girl visited the toilet in the company of her junior brother.

However, after a few minutes, her brother rushed back home with the heartbreaking news.

She was rushed to AGA Hospital but was pronounced death on arrival.

A witness, Francis Adu Osei, said he got home from work only to find the girl on the ground with live electricity wires around her.

He quickly called Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officials who came to cut the wires to enable him to take the girl to the hospital but she could not make it.

Sabin Akrofoum Adontenhene, Nana Anarfi Kotorto I, who doubles as a grandfather of the deceased, described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

He has since pleaded with ECG officials at Obuasi to try as much as possible to pay periodic visits to ascertain that poles and wires are in good shape to prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile, residents in Kunta have appealed to the ECG to, as a matter of urgency, fix all faulty connections in the area, adding that some wires ignite fire anytime there is a rainstorm.