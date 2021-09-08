The police in Adamawa have arrested a 19-year-old teenage bride who allegedly stabbed her husband to death.

The suspect is said to have committed the crime over the husband’s refusal to grant her request for separation into the forced marriage three weeks after it was consummated by her parents.

The late husband, Muhammad Adamu, was 35 years old.

The spokesman, Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in Yola while disclosing the arrest of the 19-year-old on Wednesday.

He explained that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach.

Police said an investigation revealed that the 19-year-old lady was married to the deceased by her parent against her will.

He said the police commissioner in the state, Aliyu Alhaji, has ordered a clinical investigation into the case.

He said the suspect was arrested in the Shelleng Local Government Area of the state, where the incident occurred following a report received from one Jophas Johnsley a friend of the deceased.