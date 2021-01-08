A 12-year-old girl, Blessing Ineh, who reportedly went missing in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta, has been found alive inside a soakaway.



Reports suggest the young girl was last seen on New Year Day after she was sent on an errand by her parents.

She was found inside a soakaway located behind her family house on Tuesday, January 5, after a child heard her whimpering and raised an alarm.

A local news channel, Warri Aproko, has reported that the young girl was allegedly abducted by three men, stabbed in the back and her throat slit before she was dumped in the soakaway.

Her body was found covered in white chalk which seems to suggest it was a case of attempted ritual murder by suspected internet fraudsters.



The victim is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The girl has since revealed that her neighbour, identified simply as “General”, was one of the men behind the dastardly act.



According to the victim, General was the one who lured and whisked her away in a car.

An arrest warrant has been issued for General who is currently on the run.