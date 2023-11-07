The CEO of GDA Media Limited, Gifty Anti, has received an honorary award for ‘Outstanding Women Support TV Show of the Year’ at the just-ended 3rd Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA).

The award is also a testament to Gifty’s unwavering commitment to her exceptional accomplishments and distinguished leadership in the realm of entrepreneurship.

The event, which took place at the Estee Bees Event Centre in Accra was organized by Corporate Synergy and aimed at recognizing, empowering, and celebrating women entrepreneurs contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

Among other ‘Top 30’ honourees were Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Sally Akua Amoakowaa, Mama Dzidoasi I, Lydia Forson, Salma Mumin, Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, Elizabeth Nana Ama Arko, Alice Frimpong Sarkodie, Joyce Ababio, and Nana Krobea Asante.

On the night, Nina Kwadanaab, CEO of Smockhub won the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, whereas, Elizabeth Oti Ameyaa and Princess Jewel Asare grabbed the Women Entrepreneur Under 25 of the Year, and Agri-Woman of the Year, respectively.

Others include Justine Mauda Aniaku, PWD Entrepreneur of the Year; Abigail Sefa Bonsu, ‘Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year’; Deborah Nyarko Osei, ‘Creative Industry Entrepreneur of the Year’; Mrs Patience Abekah, ‘Photographer of the Year’; Ernestina Arhin Mensah, ‘Business Insurance Broker of the Year’; and Awurama Kena-Asiedu ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’.

Belinda Obour Mensah received the ‘Pocketi Student Entrepreneur of the Year award, Christabel Ofori, Micro/Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year; Ntoboa Fund, Business Support Organization of the Year; and Hanna Atiase took away the Professional Service of the Year award.

Dr. Mary Dede Ansong won ‘Health & Well-Being Entrepreneur of the Year’; Jabez Heavenly Farms grabbed the ‘Family Business of the Year’; whereas, Cakes and Bakery, Empressmak Klothing, and Diya Organics, received ‘Food Entrepreneur of the Year’, ‘Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘Made in Ghana Product of the Year’, respectively.

In her remarks, Oheneyere Gifty Anti who chaired the event encouraged young women to be determined and strive for excellence.

“At a point in life you may encounter challenges, you feel like giving up, you feel frustrated, but is all part of the process, keep pushing and your hard work will definitely pay off”, she added.

Miss Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, CEO of WIEA, also underscored the need to take bold steps in supporting and promoting entrepreneurship among women.

She also touched on the need for young women entrepreneurs to use digital tools to showcase their products and services to the world.

On her part, Madam Justine Mauda Afia Aniaka, winner of the PWD Entrepreneur of the Year category, commended WIEA for creating such a platform to honour PWDs, saying, this would untap more talents which when supported will make them self-sufficient.

Madam Aniaka who is the Creative Director of JustMaud said they have been training women in various handicrafts, however, since 2009 they started focusing on PWDs.

She, therefore, appealed to organisations to support JustMaud in training more PWDs who could not afford training materials.