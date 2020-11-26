Legon Cities FC have appointed veteran Ghanaian trainer, Bashir Hayford, as the club’s new head coach.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer will take charge of the club until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Hayford, 64, is replacing Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjaktarevic who was sacked on Tuesday after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in their matchday 2 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Black Queens coach has been unattached since February 2020 after leaving his position as the head coach of the Somalia national team.

READ ALSO

Hayford has won the Ghana Premier League two times with Asante Kotoko in the 2007/2008 campaign and with AshantiGold SC in the 2014/2015 season.

He has also handled clubs like Heart of Lions, Power FC, Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs, all in the Ghanaian top-flight.

His last coaching job in the Ghana Premier League was with Ebusua Dwarfs in 2017.