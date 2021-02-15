Ghana’s youngest Member of Parliament (MP) who represents the people of Kwabere East constituency, Francisca Oteng Mensah, has tied the knot.

The lawmaker got married to Mr Kwadwo Adade Amponsah in a colourful ceremony on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Blessed Bible Church in Kumasi.

Her big day coincided with her 28th birthday and the Valentine Day celebration.

The purple-themed wedding saw family and friends share in the couple’s joy.

The ceremony saw Miss Mensah dazzle in a purple Kente outfit adorned with beads while her husband wore a purple Kaftan.

MP for Kwabere East.

Other photos saw, now Mrs Amponsah, rock a beautiful purple and silver gown as the newlywed couple beamed with smiles for the camera.

Photos from the ceremony which have popped up online has attracted congratulatory messages alongside prayers for the couple.