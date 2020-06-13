The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Information available indicates that the Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra over the past week.

Multiple sources in the medical team at the hospital, who confirmed the information to Citi News, say the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament (MP) was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is “in a stable condition”.

Further checks by Adomonline confirmed his Covid-19 positive status.

Checks at the Health Ministry has corroborated the story as information there suggests Mr Agyeman-Manu has taken “a few days off from work” and has not reported to work all week.

The UGMC currently has four patients on admission at the Intensive Care Unit with several others in the main wards of the hospital’s COVID-19 wing.

The Health Minister, who announced Ghana’s first COVID-19 case in a night broadcast in March this year, would be the first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus.

He is known for urging the public to be cautious of the virus during his regular appearances at the bi-weekly press briefings on COVID-19 by the Information Ministry which has been conspicuously put on hold for a while.

The information is coming at a time the leader of government business in Parliament, Osei Kyei- Mensah has lamented how some MPs, Parliamentary Service staff and journalists who tested positive for the virus have refused to self isolate.

Although no names have been mentioned, his lamentations suggested more than one person in the House of Legislature had tested positive and this could include MPs.